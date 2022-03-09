Economy bad, admit Word Bank report and go to the IMF – Economist

Business News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

An economist at the Economics Department of the University of Ghana (UG) has asked the government to eat humble pie and admit the findings of the World Bank.



The economist said the country was in crisis before the advent of the pandemic and even during the dire situation in the wake of the pandemic, the government was still spending by giving freebies.



Dr. Lord Mensah stressed that the economic future of the country is bleak and there is the need for the government to admit the World Bank report and seek assistance.



Dr Mensah said this on Accra 100.5 FM’s evening news on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.



“As a nation, we are at the crossroads because of over expenditure on the part of the Finance Minister after just coming out of the International Monetary Fund programme. For a couple of years now, the country has spent everything,” he said.



He explained that the low ratings, as well as the downgrade of the country by the rating agencies, is not a good sign for the country’s economy.



“As we stand now nobody will be willing to lend to Ghana because our books do not look good. We are not in a position to manage our debt,” he stated.



He noted that going back to the IMF is the only way out of the current economic problem.



“The IMF at least will offer some policy credibility for the country,” he said adding that an IMF programme will come with some fiscal disciplines.



This he argued can bolster the confidence of the investors who intend to inject their monies into the economy.