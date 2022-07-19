Economists call for enhancement and expenditure rationalisation to restore economy

Business News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The International Monetary Fund team that left Ghana last week upon assessing the economic situation mentioned COVID-19 as a contributory factor.



On GBC’s current affairs programme ‘Talking Point’ which discussed the “IMF INITIAL TALKS CONCLUDED”, panelists called for revenue enhancement and expenditure rationalisation to restore macro-economic stability.



Economist and Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Godfred Bokpin said wastefulness accommodated over the years has caused the current economic situation in the country finds herself.



Financial Advisory Partner at Deloitte Ghana, Yaw Appiah Lartey, highlighted some prudent measures the country needs to take in order to come out of the economic downturn.