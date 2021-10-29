Economist calls for tertiary’s collaboration in preparing students for the job market

Business News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ghana’s available job market is dwindling by the years



• The rate of graduate unemployment remains high



• A collaboration with tertiary institutions is expected to help students with job experience



Economist, Professor Peter Quartey has tasked key stakeholders in the business space to foster collaborations with educational institutions in the country aimed at providing hands-on training to students before the completion of their tertiary education.



According to him, this is necessary to bridge the huge unemployment deficit which is on a steady rise every year.



In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Director at the Institute of Statistical Social and Economic Research (ISSER) explained that such opportunities and collaboration presented by business owners will assist students to acquire the needed skills for the job market.



“The training institutions are churning out a lot of graduates but some are not really prepared for the job market. I say this because I expect industry players and universities to partner us so that students can have internships and attachments and be moulded and ready for the job market by the time they come out,” he said.



“We sign letters to students for internships and attachments but often just a handful are given the opportunity and it’s not helping,” Professor Quartey added.



He further called on business owners to present students with available job opportunities.



Over the years, graduates seeking to enter the job market have been denied as they have not been given enough internships which would boost their chances of working experience.



This has largely affected the rate of employment opportunities.