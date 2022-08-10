Economist backs Mahama's call for national dialogue to 'rescue' economy

Business News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

An economist at the University of Ghana Business School, Professor Godfred Bokpin, has backed calls for a national dialogue to bring the economy back on track.



He said there is a need for consensus building, to bring on board alternative ideas from civil Society, and academia among others to find solutions to the economic challenges.



Speaking on GBC’s Current Affairs programme ‘Behind the News’, Professor Bokpin said the government must do this as soon as possible so that it can feed into its revision of IMF programmes.



He also noted that for the long term, the structure of the economy will not be transformed by Britton Wood Institution programme.



It is important to take a critical look at data and find a solution that best fits the country.



Prof Bokpin was reacting to calls from Ghanaians including former President Mahama for a national dialogue to find a solution to challenges confronting the economy.