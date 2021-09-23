Economic recovery: 'We are not there yet' – Akufo-Addo at UN General Assembly

Business News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 22 that although Ghana has made efforts to deal with the effect of the COVID-19, the country is not there yet.



He told his colleague Heads of States that the oil-producing West African country is still making progress at ensuring a full economic recovery from the effect of the pandemic.



“We are not there yet, we are making considerable progress,” President Akufo-Addo said.



The president further said that the government is aiming at meeting its target of vaccinating twenty million people by end of the year.



“Our effort and vaccination has been commended, we are still hoping that we will vaccinate 20million people by end of the year,” he said.



He further indicated that “Africa seems mercifully to escape the worse of the covid pandemic.”