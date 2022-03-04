Economic prosperity can’t be achieved without peace and security – Dep. Foreign Affairs Minister

Business News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, has said no country can achieve economic prosperity for its people without peace and security.



He has therefore asked all Ghanaians to eschew acts that can cause mayhem in the country.



Mr Ampratwum Sarpong was speaking at a two-day sensitization workshop on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) conventions for key stakeholders in the Western region.



“Following widespread conflicts and instability in the subregion in the 1990s and early 20s and even up to today, the leaders came to the realization that economic prosperity cannot be achieved in the absence of peace and security



“Today, we have a better understanding of what we hope to achieve,” he said.



Fort his part, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah expressed concerns about coup pronouncements made by some members in the Ghanaian society.



“I am sure you know that we are not completely out of the covid pandemic. We know our borders are still closed to the limit due to the effect of Covid 19.



“This has brought some challenges to the free movement of people within the ECOWAS region. We pray the situation gets better to allow member states to function and which will encourage our people to do more businesses.”