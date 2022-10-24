Economic meltdown: ‘I don’t think anyone should resign’ – Kwadwo Safo Jnr.

Business News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer of the Kantanka Group of Companies, Kwadwo Safo Jnr. has added his voice to growing calls for key ministers to resign over the mismanagement of the economy which is now seeking an International Monetary Fund assistance.



Over the past few months till date, there have been various calls by citizens for Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to resign over the current economic conditions in the country which has significantly impacted all economic indicators.



But Kwadwo Safo Jnr. taking to his Twitter believes no minister of state must be made to resign and insists government must rather create a business environment which would propel private sector growth.



“I don’t think anyone should resign. Create a better business environment for the private sector. That will enable the private sector to create more jobs. More jobs means more employment. Money in the pockets of people,” he wrote on Twitter on October 22, 2022.



In a separate tweet on October 22, 2022, Kwadwo Safo Jnr raised concerns over the whereabout of the captain of industries, especially during an economic crunch.



“What is happening? Why are all industry captains quiet? What is wrong with the management of this country? It is clear there is a huge problem,” he wrote.



See his tweets belows:











Meanwhile, the Ghana cedi has in the past few weeks experienced unprecedented depreciation against the US dollar.



The currency has now been ranked by Bloomberg as the worst-performing currency in the world against the US dollar, overtaking the Sri Lanka Rupee.



Checks by GhanaWeb Business to some forex bureaus in Accra show the cedi is selling around GH¢15.65 to the dollar as of October 24, 2022.



The development has resulted in the closure of businesses in parts of the Ashanti region and the Central Business District in Accra.



MA/FNOQ