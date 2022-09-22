Economic crunch: Better times ahead, trust government - Ken Ofori-Atta

Business News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has encouraged Ghanaians to continue to work hard and to support government's efforts amid the current economic crunch.



The Minister restated the commitment of government to undertake internal and external measures aimed at restoring economic growth and by that easing the high cost-of-living situation.



Speaking at an event organized for banks supporting the government's flagship YouStart programme, the Minister cited recent economic growth figures by the Ghana Statistical Service as evidence of an economy that will bounce back.



GSS, recently disclosed that the economy grew by 4.8 percent in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 4.2 percent for 2021.



He said: “Indeed, the expected consequence would be the realization of a WISER (Wealthy, Inclusive, Sustainable, Empowered, and Resilient) society, with our young people more confident about their place in the World.”



He also quoted Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president, to emphasize the need for the citizenry to remain dogged and continually optimistic about efforts to better the lot of Ghanaians.



He courage-laden quote from Nkrumah read, “Countrymen, the task ahead is great indeed, and heavy is the responsibility; and yet it is a noble and glorious challenge – the challenge which calls for the courage to dream, the courage to believe the courage to dare, the courage to do, the courage to envision, the courage to fight, the courage to work, the courage to achieve – to achieve the highest excellencies and the fullest greatness of man. Dare we ask for more in life?”



Ofori-Atta has come under sustained attack recently as critics continue to call for his sack amid the economic downturn.



He has rebuffed the calls and has also gotten the backing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue in his role and to turn around the economy and reset it on a path of growth.



