Economic crisis: PNC’s recommendations to govt

Business News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has submitted a proposal on how to mitigate the effects of the current economic crisis on Ghanaians.



According to the party, these proposals will help the government in finding solutions to the challenges facing the economy.



The proposals come on the back of President Akufo-Addo’s national address last week, in which he conceded that the country is in a crisis.



The PNC, in a statement, noted that it agrees that the economy is in recession, hence, the proposal to the government in finding solutions to the challenges.



The proposals are as follows:



1. The general increases in prices of goods and services, are obviously being driven by the unprecedented increases in petroleum prices exacerbated by the free fall of the Ghana Cedi. We commend the government's initiative to import cheap petroleum products as a short-term measure to stabilise prices.



Again, we recommend that the government should take charge of the importation and pricing of petroleum products to ensure prices are affordable for the ordinary Ghanaian. The government should not pay attention to the few individuals trying to thwart its efforts by saying it is impossible. Meanwhile, the government must hasten the operationalisation of the Tema Oil Refinery and other refineries under construction to help permanently bring fuel prices under control.



2. PNC welcomes the decision by the government to reduce the importation of certain foods and beverages into the country. This is not going to be easy; however, more proactive measures must be taken in planning to wean us off the importation of products we can produce locally.



3. We recommend that the government should regulate and be part of the importation of rice and other essential products into the country. The government, through the Buffer Stock Company, must buy the local rice from producers and equally be in control of the amount of rice imported into the country.



The government guaranteeing market for local rice producers will encourage local rice farmers to scale [up] their production, thereby leading to self-reliance in the production of rice. This should be replicated in the production of other foodstuffs.



4. Again, the total reliance on the private sector, in these hard times, to be the sole importer of essential commodities, has not been helpful, as businesses are taking advantage of the situation by selling essential commodities at exorbitant prices. The government must take steps to control the importation of certain essential commodities into the country to ensure affordable prices of such commodities.



5. We recommend to the government, as a matter of urgency, to revamp the operations of the Metro Mass Transport (MMT) and other Public Transport Agencies within three months to minimise the rising cost of transportation, especially within the cities and to offer free rides to schoolchildren and the elderly. Mini-buses should be added to their fleet of vehicles to augment the already existing ‘trotro’ and help serve as a check on their charges.



6. We recommend to the government to clamp down on the pricing of items in dollars. We would like the government to enforce the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723), which prohibits pricing, advertising, and receipt or payment for goods and services in foreign currency in Ghana. The sole legal tender in Ghana is the Ghana cedi (GHC) and Ghana pesewa (Gp) and anyone who will violate this act be it hotels, companies, institutions or individuals should be severely punished to serve as a deterrent.



7. The call for the government to cut down on its appointees is justifiable. The government's move to continue the reduction of its appointees’ salary by 30% was commendable but it is not being seen to be a great sacrifice as such, we recommend that the government cut down the number of appointees and put the remaining ones on full salary for them to be well motivated to meet performance expectations. This singular act will bring back the credibility and trust the government need from Ghanaians.



The party called on Ghanaians to remain resolute and optimistic about getting out of these difficult times.



“Let us all, and as individuals conduct our businesses in a way that should not cause fear and panic, which will further ruin us all,” the statement added.