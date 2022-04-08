Economic crisis: Ghana will weather the storm - Bawumia

Business News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said he is highly optimistic that Ghana’s economy will rebound faster than expected as a result of the smart policies the government has rolled out to bolster the economy.



“With sound policies to enhance growth, fiscal and monetary discipline and by the Grace of God, we are bouncing back better and stronger,” Dr Bawumia said at the national TESCON conference on Thursday (7 April) in Kasoa.



“Our government has achieved a lot and as a country, we have come a long way,” the vice-president said.



Bawumia, however, urged Ghanaians to appreciate the government’s accomplishments, big and small, rather than trying to tarnish or diminish them for political purposes.



“It is important to note that this global crisis would have hit us irrespective of which government is in office. However, how well we come out of it depends on which government is in office, its track record of delivery… I look forward to all of you doing your part in making our nation great and strong. We are on the right path,” he said.