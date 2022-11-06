Economic crisis: Akufo-Addo won't agree with you – Oppong-Nkrumah to Ablakwa

Business News of Sunday, 6 November 2022

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has noted that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not imposed economic difficulties on anyone.



His comments were a reply to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s opinion that the president, in his latest address, should have apologised for imposing hardships on Ghanaians.



Speaking on Peace FM on November 1, Oppong Nkrumah disagreed and said the North Tongu MP’s claim was false.



“First of all, it is not true. Akufo-Addo has not imposed economic difficulties on people. If you say the President should say he is sorry for the hardship he has imposed on you, I’m not sure the president and his spokesperson will agree with you,” he said.



He, however, stated that he did not want to engage in partisan politics, especially in these economic times.



Oppong Nkrumah further acknowledged the suggestions of Okudzeto saying “In recent times, people have shared a lot of ideas and so we will add it to the ideas that have come forward.”



The president addressed the country on October 30, 2022, on measures the country is adopting to solve the current economic crisis.



Barely a week after that address, hundreds of Ghanaians have hit the streets of Accra to demand his resignation.







