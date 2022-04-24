Economic challenges: There is no escape for the ordinary Ghanaian – Prof Bokpin

Business News of Sunday, 24 April 2022
Prof Bokpin says current economic condition making life difficult for Ghanaians
An increase in prices and new taxes leave no escape root for Ghanaians - Prof Bokpin
Life is has become very difficult for pensioners – Lecturer
A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Prof Godfred Bokpin, has indicated that the current economic condition is making life difficult for ordinary Ghanaians.
Speaking in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Prof Bokpin said that the increase in the prices of goods and services and the introduction of taxes have made it impossible for the citizenry to escape from the current challenges.
“… inflation has gone beyond governments own target in the 2022 budget, inflation currently has driven away from even the upper limit of the Central Banks own target of 10 percent, the last inflation rate was 19.4 percent.
“A party from that you are also looking at these with other development within the economy. If you look at the other hand, in terms of the disposable income, if you look at other taxes that have been introduced from 2021 you are looking at the Covid levy, 1 percent, you are looking at sanitation levy, on top of that we have introduced E-Levy.
“So, when you put all these things together it is like there is no way of escape for the ordinary Ghanaian, particular for workers in the formal wage economy where negotiations were tired to inflation at a certain time where it was even less than 10 percent and four months into the fiscal year, inflation has drifted all the way to 19 percent, then it means it gets very serious for them,” he said.
He added that the situation is particularly more difficult for persons who receive fixed incomes like pensioners who have no way of negotiating an increase in the incomes they get.
