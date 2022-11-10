Economic challenges: It's God's responsibility to feed you, it shall be well - Allotey Jacobs to Ghanaians

Business News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has asked Ghanaians to have hope in God to rescue them from their economic hardships.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' discussion programme, the former NDC Central Regional Chairman admitted that times are really tough but urged the citizenry not to be dismayed.



He asked them to strengthen their faith in God in these times of difficulty.



"Things have become very tough but there's always hope at the end of the tunnel because you can't go hungry from morning till you go to sleep. It is the responsibility of God to feed you, so it shall be well," he briefly advised.