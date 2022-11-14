Economic Stability: Let’s think beyond IMF - Prof Aryeetey

Business News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: GNA

Professor Ernest Aryeetey, a former Vice Chancellor of University of Ghana, has said Ghana must think beyond the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the quest to stabilise and transform the economy.



He noted that Ghana had always known how to recover from economic hardship with the support of the IMF but had refused to follow the required reforms due to political expediency.



Prof. Aryeetey said this at the 26th GJA Awards in Accra on the theme: “Walking the path towards Ghana’s Economic Recovery – The Role of the Media”.



He said after economic recovery, there must be stabilisation and transformation, which required broad participation and the need to change agriculture, boost trade, stimulate investment and industrialise not to get back to the same situation.



“Today, we are where we are because we failed to develop the right type of politics that will support economic transformation… (We need to) think about the political economy. How we (can) use our institutions to develop the right type of policies,” Prof. Aryeetey said, adding that the country needed to welcome more analysis and debates on the economy.



Prof. Aryeetey asked the media to create space for discussions on the economy towards finding solutions to the challenges, saying without that, it would only be the ideas of a small political group, friends and families.



“Let’s encourage debates on the economy. Let’s create a Ghana where ideas flourish and stop tagging people who share their thoughts on the economy..,” Prof. Aryeetey, who chaired the awards event said.



Madam Florence Oboshie Sai-Coffie, Special Advisor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Media and Strategic Communications, said government was doing its best to bring the economy back on track and tasked the media to amplify voices that could help find solutions to the economic challenges.



She said the media would be prioritised in the search for the solution and said Government was happy journalists were responding positively to the call for all hands to be on deck for economic recovery.



Mr Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, Chairman of National Media Commission, asked the media to sustain national interest in discussions on the economy and not partisan ones.