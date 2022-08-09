Economic Mgt. Team has completely ignored terrible economic situation – Felix Kwakye

Business News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Former Deputy Minister for Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has slammed the country’s economic management team headed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for ignoring the current economic hardships.



According to him, the president has lost touch with reality.



“We also have the head of the economic management team who has completely ignored the terrible economic situation, the continuous nose-dive and depreciation of the cedi and our current junk rating status, the hardship and inflation and he’s rather hankering after cheap region-political scores.



“He is jumping from one church to the other confused about the religion he belongs to and does not appear to have the attitude to fix the management of the economy,” he said in an interview with JoyNews.



His comments come after S&P’s downgrade of Ghana’s economy to CCC.



He lamented the President’s indifference to the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian creating a “huge gap between the rulers and the ruled.”



“We have a government that is stubborn, obstinate, and totally arrogant of the very people they are governing. They will not listen to anything you tell them,” he said.



Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that Ghana's economic challenges do not have an end in sight after the recent downgrade by rating agency S&P.



According to him, the free fall of the cedi is more depictive of the inability of the mid-year budget review to achieve its intended purpose.



This, he said, has not restored investor confidence in the economy, leading to the economy’s downgrade to CCC.



“There appears to be no end to the problems with the Ghanaian economy, with the recent downgrade to CCC+/C Junk status,” John Dramani Mahama wrote in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb on August 9, 2022.



