Economic Management Team don't know how to 'rescue' ditching economy - Ablakwa

Business News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has tongue-lashed government's Economic Management Team (EMT) including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of mishandling the local economy.



According to him, the team has proven how clueless they are to save the economy from plunging further into destruction.



In his view, the current personnel on the Economic Management Team have to be replaced with new managers with fresh ideas.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews monitored by GhanaWeb, the North Tongu MP described Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who doubles as the chairman of the EMT as a failure who needs to bow out from that position.



He said, “they [Economic Management Team] have proven that they have no clue on how to rebound the economy...We need new managers with fresh ideas. You cannot be expecting a different outcome from the same people who have driven us into the ditch.”



“I expect the President to take clear actions on the economy. He should reshuffle his team, the Vice-President who has been a fantastic failure should be asked to step aside as Chairman of the Economic Management Team,” he added.



Meanwhile, government has announced that it will inject US$2 billion into the economy to stabilize the depreciating Cedi.



This forms part of government's measures to mitigate the current economic challenges in the country.