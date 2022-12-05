Economic Crisis: Help ‘suffering’ members buy hypertension, diabetes drugs – Churches told

Business News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

In an interview with UTV, former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong has said the current economic crises is not like the COVID situation but could be more than the pandemic.



Speaking at the 10th Anniversary celebration of the God's Love Presbyterian Church at Satellite-Kutunse in the Greater Accra region on Sunday, December 4, 2022, he said the church need to do more to support its 'sick' members in the current economic situation.



He said people with chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes and on drugs are unable to afford their medications due to the high cost of these prescriptions.



“Some of these drugs have jumped from GHc 200 to GHc 400 and GHc 100 to GHc200 per month and there is no help coming from anywhere . . . if the church do not come in early they can’t buy them . . .” he told UTV.



He pleaded with the church and religious leaders to increase their budget and strengthen their welfare systems to help congregants in dire need to buy their prescribed drugs.



“Otherwise, by the time we get out of this crisis, most of our members if not dead would be heavily saddled with high sugar levels and BP,” he said.



He said the economic situation as even admitted by the President is very challenging and the onus lies on the church to assist.



“We have to ask ourselves as a church what we can do to support our members in these difficult times,” he said.



God's Love Presby 10th Anniversary



10th Anniversary celebration of the church was on the theme; "Celebrating a Decade of Manifesting God's Love to all people (John 15:12)".



The God's Love Presby Church since the launch of its anniversary committes on 7th November, 2021, has undertaken various activities in a year long program which was climaxed today, December 4, 2022.



Some of the activities included: Business Seminar on the 7th January, 2022, a visit on the 8th January, 2022 to the Rhema Orphanage and Rehabilitation Center, championed by the Young People's Guild (YPG) with sports activities and special donation of various items by the church. Also the YPG organized a vocational training on the said date for the children in handy-crafts.



The church also visited the Dzorwulu Special School on 5th February, 2022 to make presentations of various items.



The Pulpit Ministry for Children's Service, Evangelism Float, Bible Quiz, Basel Day, Flash Sales and Food Bazaar. Health Screening was organized at the Gatsikope Park by the Congregation in partnership with the M&D Medical Centre.



All of these was to acknowledge God's Love for humanity.



Present at the celebration was the Chief of Kade and Chairman for the Thanksgiving service, Nana Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II, Member of Parliament(MP) for Amasaman Constituency, Hon. Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensa, Chief of Kutunse, Nii Noi among other dignitaries.