Press Releases of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: Ecobank Ghana

Ecobank Ghana, Melcom partner to provide convenient banking through agency banking services

Ecobank Ghana has partnered Ghana’s leading retail chain, Melcom, to bring convenient banking services to the many Ghanaians who patronize Melcom shops.



This collaboration enables Ecobank to provide extended banking services to clients through these outlets, complementing the over 1,500 Ecobank Xpress Points nationwide.



This innovation was introduced on June 08, 2020 in 5 out of the forty-six Melcom stores in Ghana and is expected to be fully rolled out in the remaining outlets by the end of 2020.



These banking hubs known as Ecobank Xpress Points will offer basic banking services including; Cash deposits and withdrawals, Remittances, Cash Xpress card reloading and the opening of Xpress Accounts. The services provided can immediately be accessed by the general public, as Ecobank makes it possible for every Ghanaian with a phone to instantly open an account.



This partnership between two leading Brands, Ecobank and Melcom is a giant step towards making banking convenient and accessible to every Ghanaian.



The collaboration will also promote and deepen financial inclusion as ordinary Ghanaians who patronize Melcom on a daily basis can simultaneously access basic banking services.





In addition, the partnership also positions the two institutions as market leaders, leveraging on each other’s strengths to bridge the financial inclusion gap and contribute positively to the overall economic development of the communities they serve.



In his remarks, the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana and Regional Executive of the Ecobank Group, Mr. Dan Sackey said; “Ecobank is focused on promoting financial convenience and inclusion and we will continue to forge strategic partnerships to provide appropriate financial solutions for our customers.”





Speaking on the partnership and reinforcing Melcom’s commitment to making shopping convenient and rewarding, Mr. Bhagwan Khubchandani, Group Chairman of The Melcom Group of Companies said; “Melcom has always been and will remain committed to making shopping an enjoyable experience for all.



As a leader in a multi - faceted retail business, we are delighted and proud to be the first retail conglomerate in the region to partner with Ecobank and offer agency banking services from our stores. We plan to take this concept to every region in the country through our wide network of stores.”



Ecobank, as part of this partnership, will offer various banking solutions to provide clients of both institutions easy access to banking services. Some of the products and services to be deployed include; the Ecobank Mobile, and a dedicated USSD *770# that accepts mobile money payments from all mobile money operators in Ghana.

