EXPLAINER: What the review of Ghana’s monetary policy rate means to Ghanaians

Business News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) on Tuesday, August 17, 2022, increased the policy rate by 300 basis points to 22%.



The increase came after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank held an emergency meeting.



The increase in policy rate also came at a time when the country's inflation rate is high and the cedi depreciates against major trading currencies.



Read the full story originally published on August 18, 2022 by www.ghanaweb.com.



The Bank of Ghana on Monday, March 21, 2022, announced that the monetary policy rate has been reviewed from 14.5% to 17%.



Monetary policy is the management of the supply of money and interest rate in a country.



According to Investopedia, it is used to guide a country's central bank to achieve sustainable economic growth by controlling the overall supply of money that is available to the nation's banks, its consumers, and its businesses.



In the case of Ghana, the central bank i.e., the Bank of Ghana, is responsible for observing and adjusting the supply of money in the economy.



The main weapon at the disposal of the Bank of Ghana is the nation's money. The central bank sets the rates at which it lends money to various banks in the nation. An increase or decrease in the rates set by the Bank of Ghana causes all financial institutions to adjust the rates they charge all of their customers.



In the face of a rising economic crisis and increasing inflation, the bank of Ghana seeks to control the cedi’s depreciation by controlling the inflows and outflows of money into the system.



Factors including high inflation, depreciation of the cedi, and global financial constraints among others have been the major causes of the increments in the policy rates.



However, these are some of the implications of the increase on the economy.



First of all, the cost of loans will go up since this means that banks are supposed to charge a higher interest rate for loans they disburse.



Senior Economist at Databank, Courage Martey, has opined that the recent hike in the monetary policy rate will make the fixed income market more attractive.



“The policy rate is the anchor interest rate for other interest rates on the market because it is what signals the direction other interest rates should go. So, if the policy rate goes up, it is signalling to the other interest rate or owners of capital that interest rates should go up. So, interest rates on the market particularly the fixed income market will start to go up, and we are already seeing it on the market, across the yield curve from the short end to the longer end and the hike in the policy rate will only sustain the increase,” he is quoted by Citi Business News



Also, Economist, Dr. Priscilla Twumasi Baffour stated that increasing the policy rate will boost investor confidence in the country.



“On the monetary side, I expect that the monetary policy committee ought to act fast and quick at the moment to sort of increase the policy rate to give a signal to the market to restore a bit of confidence. Because of the high inflation rate we are also currently facing, returns on investments are basically negative in terms of loans so people would want to find alternative investments elsewhere, all putting pressure on the currency. If we are able to, for example, increase the policy rate so that interest rates will pick up it’s an indication to the market that all hope is not lost at least there is some that we can still salvage.”



However, speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Dr. Gyeke-Dako also stated that the new rate is a step that will make domestic bonds more attractive.



“Now we see an increase in the monetary policy rate obviously leading to an increase in the interest rate and this will cause domestic bonds to become more attractive.



“And once domestic bonds become attractive, and also bearing in mind like I said earlier, that UK and the US have also increased their rates, it’s important for us to also remain competitive so that our currency can be stabilized in a way.



“Because if we are able to keep the non-resident holders of domestic debt from taking away the capital that they invested in here, it helps us in a way. It helps stabilize our currency,” she said.





All these factors combined with other measures being implemented by the government is in a bid to stabilize the cedi, reduce petroleum prices and deal with inflation.