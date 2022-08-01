EXPLAINER: What is an economic recession, causes and solutions

Business News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After almost two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated impact on the global economy, many countries including Ghana are still reeling from the causes and effects.



Although many economists and market watchers had earlier predicted an economic rebound for many countries, inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, tensions in Europe and others have sparked renewed fears of an economic recession.



According to Investopedia, a recession is a prolonged, widespread downturn in economic activity. It results in the business cycle experiencing contraction when there is a general decline in economic activity and a decline in spending.



Recessions ordinarily impact employment, Gross Domestic Product growth, consumer demand and general economic output which are key drivers for economic growth.



Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has revised the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate from 5.8 percent to 3.7 percent for 2022.



According to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta the revision of the GDP growth target and other macroeconomic variables was necessitated by the current economic hardships around the globe.



How long do recessions last and what are the causes



For any economy facing contractions, recessions often last between six months or more after an economy experiences two-quarters of a negative GDP growth rate to constitute an economic recession.



While some experts believe economies do not need to wait for those two-quarters of negative GDP growth, they are many factors that contribute to an economic recession.



These include; political unrest, fiscal policy, money supply, high-interest rates, debt payments, credit crunches, global pandemics, manufacturing downturn, lack of consumer confidence, asset bubble burst and among others.



During a recession, most people tend to lose their jobs, businesses record declines, stock markets tumble and exchange rates slide toward a decline.



Previous economic recessions



According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), there have been 33 economic recessions that have occurred since 1854.



The first recession recorded and the most recent once prior to the current one was said to have lasted 18 months – 1 year and 5 months, according to the NBER.



This was known as the ‘Panic of 1857’ which lasted from June 1857 to December 1858. The downturn was due to the collapse of more than 5,000 businesses.



At the moment, many economies in Europe face a tight but gloomy spot with fears of entering an economic recession that could impact global developments.



The ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia have already resulted in a negative impact of the global economy.



Solutions to solving economic recession



According to boycewire.com, one of the main solutions to addressing a recession is to address its root cause. If there is a general decline in consumer spending, it may be prudent for government's to implement appropriate tax cuts.



Another way to address a recession is for government to increase its spending through rational means. An increase in government spending can create a significant boost to the economy.



For most central banks, it is prudent to adopt quantitative easing measures in order to inject the market with new money. This, according to experts will result in liquidating the credit markets.



The move, experts say will also make it easy for banks and other financial institutions to lend money.



Finally, central banks can lower interest rates which will encourage more people to spend their money. This could significantly impact positively on the economy.



MA/FNOQ