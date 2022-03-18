EXPLAINER: The role of Oil Marketing Companies and Bulk Oil Distributors

Business News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In Ghana, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is the sole government agency that has the mandate to grant licenses and regulate the activities of companies that distribute and export petroleum products.



Oil marketing companies are companies that are the final sale points of refined crude oil that is petrol, diesel, etc.



Oil marketing however includes strategies that these petroleum industries adopt to boost sales and create awareness about their brand.



Going through the steps of petroleum pricing, the OMCs are the final point of call in the pricing of fuel.



They are however involved in the wholesale and retail of petroleum products.



In Ghana, the Association of Oil Marketing Companies is the industry Association of Oil Marketers in Ghana.



AOMC was founded to help direct downstream policy regulation and legislation. It conducts research aiming for the development of the downstream sector.



It was formed in 2003 and represents the collective interests of the various oil marketing companies in Ghana.



It operated as just a loose organization until it was registered as the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs) with a constitution by all its members.



Below are some Oil Marketing Companies in Ghana;



Total Petroleum Limited



Goil Company Limited



Santol Energy



Puma Energy



Frimps Oil Company Limited



Engen Ghana Limited



Shell



Zenab Oil



Bulk Oil Distributing Company (BDC)



BDCs are companies that are licensed to import crude oil and finished products, store and distribute to oil marketing companies (OMCs).



Additionally, they also import crude oil, procure and sell petroleum products, particularly to Bulk consumers.



There are currently thirty-three (33) bulk-distributing companies (BDC) in Ghana.



Some of the major BDCs in Ghana include; Fuel Trade, Cirrus, Chase, Vihama, Springfield, Ebony, Tema Oil Refinery, Oil Channel, Dominion, Alfa Petro, Peace, Blue Ocean, and First deep water.