EXPLAINER: How to save money through some bathroom cleaning hacks

Business News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

Good day folks, it's almost the end of the month and you know what that means for us here; it’s hack day and today we are looking at bathroom cleaning hacks that can make my life and your life, a tad easier. Let’s make it fun and play the “did you know” game. Ready, set? let’s go!



Shower heads and faucets anew with vinegar



Did you know that soaking shower heads and faucets in a bag of vinegar can do a clean job to almost new? All you have to do is freeze up a plastic bag with diluted white vinegar, twist it around the shower head or any other kind of faucet in the bathroom. Let it soak overnight and this allows it to clear and remove all the grime by morning. Easy right? Who knew life could so easy, well, now you know.



Toothbrush into cleaning brush



Did you know you that instead of tossing your old toothbrush into the bin, you can put it to good use by converting into a useful cleaning brush. There is a little trick to it and here is what you have to do. Boil water and drop the brush in for about 10 minutes. Remove it gently with pliers or some kind of holder and then bend one half of the head of the brush backwards to create a corner-shaped cleaning brush. Right there, you have a created a super brush that can penetrate the tightest of corners and angles and get the job done spick and span.



Shaving cream as fog remover



Did you know your shaving cream was more than just ensuring a smooth clean shave? There are more things it can “shave” off. There is nothing as annoying as when you need to use your bathroom mirror and it’s all fogged up after a shower. It does get tiring when you have to be cleaning or wiping one shower after another.



So here is a more permanent solution to make those mirrors fog free. Apply a thin layer of shaving cream and then wipe it off. This works because the glycerin in shaving cream can form a protective coating for your bathroom mirror to stop it from steaming up. I bet you will now look upon shaving creams in a whole new light than ever before.



Rice to reduce odours



Did you know that keeping a jar of rice in the bathroom can keep odours out completely? Rice you say? yes rice, that one that you eat with egg stew or make jollof with. So here is the trick. Mix 10 to 20 drops of sweet smelling essential oils, like lavender oil with 1 to 2 cups of rice. Transfer and shake the mixture up inside a mason jar, then cover over with breathable fabric while securing it with a rubber band. This soaks up all the smells your bathroom leaving it fresh.



Soda-Lemon shines



Did you know that you can remove ugly looking taps that have lost a bit of luster due to water spots and stains with good old lemon or bicarbonate of soda? Here is what you have to do. Rub the taps with a half cut lemon, rinse and polish- simple as ABC. You can also add a splash of water to an old toothbrush and sprinkle bicarbonate of soda directly onto the bristles, scrub the problem areas and then leave for 10 minutes after which you rinse and polish.



Unclog with baking soda and vinegar



Did you know that you may not need to call your plumber when your drains clog? Well, there are some clogs that may require your plumber’s expertise but some clogs are basic and need not drill your pocket.



Here is what you can do. Pour salt, baking soda and cleaning vinegar into the drain and this simple hack will prevent your money going down the drain- see what I did there? What will you do to freshen up your bathroom? Do share!