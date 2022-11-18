EU allocates €17m to government for green skills development

Business News of Friday, 18 November 2022
Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh
The European Union (EU) has allocated €17 million to the government to expand the green skills development component of the National Green Jobs Strategy.
It followed the efforts the government was making in implementing the National Green Jobs Strategy which aimed at promoting the creation of decent green jobs through inter-sectoral linkages and cooperation.
The strategy focused on enhancing coordination of interventions that impact on green jobs across the sectors, promoting green skills development, support green enterprises to grow and expand, facilitating the mobilisation and accessibility to green financial resources.
The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who said these in a speech read on his behalf, was of the view that “when these interrelated components are well implemented, an enabling environment would be created for the green and circular economy to blossom and its impact effectively harnessed for job creation.”
He was speaking at the 2022 Green Job Fair on the theme, “Green and Circular Economy: A Sure Way of Creating Decent and Sustainable Employment and Jobs.”
It is aimed at connecting potential employers with job seekers in the Ashanti Region.
About 1000 job seekers, mostly the youth, filled the Prempeh Assembly Hall to get connected with potential employers, on Tuesday.
The fair was under the auspices of the SNV Netherlands Development Organisation as part of its European Union funded Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) project.
According to the minister, the job fair approach had proved useful and practical in terms of linking job seekers, particularly the youth to available job vacancies “with records showing that over 10,000 job seekers had been employed directly through the job fairs.”
He noted that under the SNV Ghana Opportunities for Youth Employment training programme which provided employable skills to unemployed youth as well as coaching and mentoring support to entrepreneurs and starters, about 30,000 youth had been trained in various skills and 5,000 been placed in internships and job vacancies under the GrEEn project.
The Minister mentioned that since 2017, data from the various ministries, agencies and departments across the 16 regions indicated that government created five million direct and indirect jobs.
In the Ashanti Region alone, he said, 27,291 jobs were created “and we are working at constructing 54 factories under the one-district-one-factory initiative with 27 of such completed as at October this year.”
Project Manager of the GrEEn project, Laouali Sadda, assured “we will be providing business development support to entrepreneurs and inspiring more youth to kick start their green businesses.”
In 2021, he said, their project had directly benefited 6.4 million people across 24 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America by promoting systems change, working with and strengthening institutions and kick starting markets.
Mr Kofi Nyarko Asiedu, Ashanti and Bono Regions chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries, observed that investing in green activities was the way to go “because the global climate is deteriorating at a faster rate and we need deliberate actions to rescue it.”
“We should recycle, use biodegradable materials to prevent various forms of pollution and act in the best way to save the planet for ourselves and the generations behind.”
In a speech read on his behalf, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, noted that the green and circular economy was the surest way for the country to protect the environment and to create sustainable jobs for the youth.