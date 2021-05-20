EU- Agricultural impact, resilience video series 5

Press Releases of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: Agrihouse Foundation

Series 5: The Agrihouse Pre-harvest Event



H.E., The Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Ghana, H.E Diana Acconcia, has encouraged Agrihouse Foundation to continue implementing its annual Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Exhibitions and Conference event, because the event serves as a viable business platform for farmers, agri-processors and buyers.



Highlighting her impressions about the event, H.E Diana Acconcia, said the Pre-Harvest Agribusiness and Conference is a great platform that brings together agri-buyers and sellers, “it is a very crucial event because it does exactly what we need to see. It connects producers to buyers. I encourage you to continue, and keep the spirit up of enthusiasm,” she added. Watch H.E., share sustainable tips and practices, for Farmers and Agribusinesses.



Brought to you by Agrihouse Foundation, as part of activities, marking the Annual Preharvest Agribusiness Exhibitions and Conference, the leading Agribusiness market linkage event in Ghana



