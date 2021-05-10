EU-Agricultural impact, resilience video series

Press Releases of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Agrihouse Foundation

Series 3: Interaction With women farmers and processors



H.E., The Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Ghana, H.E Diana Acconcia, has described her engagements with agri-women she met during her visit as the best moments of her visit.



She said in spite of their socio-economic challenges, the agri-women were very aspirational, “they want to improve their businesses, produce more and better,” she noted.



During a dinner get-together with the women farmers and agri-processors, she urged them to instill confidence and hard work in their daughters, and teach their sons to respect women. Watch H.E., share sustainable tips and practices, for Farmers and Agribusinesses



Brought to you by Agrihouse Foundation, as part of activities, marking the annual Preharvest Agribusiness Exhibitions and Conference, the leading Agribusiness market linkage event in Ghana

#EuropeanUnionInGhana



#europeinghana



Video link on Youtube