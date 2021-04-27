You are here: HomeBusiness2021 04 27Article 1243918

Source: Agrihouse Foundation

EU- Agricultural impact, resilience video series

Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Ghana, Diana Acconia play videoAmbassador of the European Union Delegation to Ghana, Diana Acconia

H.E. The Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Ghana, H.E Diana Acconia, has reiterated the need for Ghana’s agricultural sector to be fueled by sustainable agricultural practices. Watch Her Excellency share sustainable tips and practices, for farmers and agribusinesses.

Brought to you by Agrihouse Foundation, as part of activities, marking the Annual Preharvest Agribusiness Exhibitions and Conference, the leading Agribusiness market linkage event in Ghana.

