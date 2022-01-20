EPA to explore new partnership to address Ghana’s environmental challenges

Business News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu says his organization will strengthen its existing collaboration and explore new areas of partnerships for tackling major environmental challenges confronting the country.



Speaking at the Second Commencement Lecture of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development, UESD, in Somanya in the Eastern Region.



Dr. Kokofu noted that the mandate of UESD makes the University the natural partner of the EPA in the co-management of Ghana’s Environmental Resources.



He explained that Ghanaians and people across the globe can attest to the ravages of climate change due to current happenings such as severe precipitation and floods, prolonged drought and high heat records confronting people.



“The mandate of protecting the environment is a duty enshrined in the 1992 Constitution”.