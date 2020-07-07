Business News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

EMY Awards: Ernest Bediako, others honoured

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ernest Chemists, Ernest Bediako Sampong, was crowned the Ultimate man of the year last Saturday night at this year’s edition of the Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa awards.



Mr. Sarpong won the Ultimate prize at the awards ceremony to recognize him as a total symbol of greatness and an inspiration to the young.



The event, which was the fifth edition, was held at the Kempinski Hotel to honour a number of personalities in society who had distinguished themselves in the development and progress of families, societies and the African continent at large.



This year’s event was held in a virtual form due to the restriction placed on public gatherings. It was aired on Joy Prime and on all the EMY social media platforms.



It witnessed historic live musical performances from award winning performing artistes such as Akwaboah Jnr., Efya, King Promise and Joe Mettle.



At the ceremony, personalities such as popular radio presenter, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana; comedian, Clemento Suarez; Zionfelix Adomako of Zionfelix.com; Cecil Sunkwa-Mills of Multi Choice Ghana among others were honoured.



Since 2016, EMY Africa has celebrated the best in men’s achievements across local industry, community, culture and public service. Dozens of men and personalities from all ages and walks of life have been honoured for their abilities, initiatives and contributions to society.





