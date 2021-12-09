ECOWAS proposes January 1, 2022 for reopening of land borders

Business News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Land borders closed due to COVID-19 pandemic



Members states lose US$50 billion in value



Head of States to soon adopt proposal



Member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have proposed January 1, 2022, for the reopening of all land borders.



For over a year, land borders of ECOWAS countries have been closed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. A move which was affected trade facilitation and the movement of people.



But the ECOWAS Sectoral Ministers with advice from the West African Health Organization have decided to reopen land borders during a virtual meeting held on December 7 in Abuja, Nigeria.



A communique issued by ECOWAS explained the Ministers took into consideration several factors which include a US$50 billion loss in value of economies which amounts to 6.7 percent of their cumulative Gross Domestic Product (GDP) between 2020 and 2021.



It added that report and recommendations of the meeting will be forwarded to the ECOWAS Council of Ministers at a meeting scheduled for December 9-10 2021.



Also, the recommendations and report will subsequently be submitted to the Heads of State and Government for adoption.