ECOWAS Ministers of Finance to converge in Accra, Ghana for sixth meeting

Ministers of Finance in the ECOWAS sub-region will converge in Accra-Ghana on Friday November 12 2021.



The meeting, which will be the sixth, is expected to afford ministers the opportunity to examine and approve the various Supplementary Act and the Regulations as recommended by experts and Directors General of Customs for submission to the Council of Ministers in December 2021.



Along with other matters of concern, the ECOWAS in Accra will see various finance ministers proffer solutions to enhance the fluidity of intra-community trade and strengthen the Customs union across the region.



Already, a technical meeting of the Joint ECOWAS-UEMOA Committee has met on the management of the ECOWAS Customs union from 8 to 10 November 2021 to ensure an effective review of a number of drafts.



Meanwhile, the rollout of the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET) back in 2015 for members states comes after the Declaration of the Authority of Heads of State and Government at its 46th Ordinary Session held in Abuja, Nigeria in 2014.



This then paved way for the establishment of a Customs unions meant for the ECOWAS sub-region.



Ghana’s President and Chairman of ECOWAS, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo along with Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta are expected to attend the Friday November 11, 2021 meeting.