ECOWAS Finance Award slated for May 13

Business News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: GNA

Ghana is set to host the maiden edition of the ECOWAS Finance Award (EFA) on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Alisa Hotel in Accra.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the EFA would recognise industry talent, leadership skills, industry net worth and capability.



The event is under the theme: “The Roles of Africa’s Banking & Financial Services Sector in Delivering Expectations of African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).”



It said EFA would feature a keynote presentation and a panel discussion on topics, including the key roles, synergies, collaborations, and partnerships required from West Africa’s banking and financial institutions to deliver on the gains of AfCFTA.



The keynote is expected to be delivered by Mr Pierre Frank Laporte, Country Director, World Bank, Ghana.



Other dignitaries expected to attend the event are Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Director of Jospong Group of Companies, Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, among others.



There are nine broad award categories comprising Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, Investment Finance, Development Finance, Microfinance Banking and Mortgage Finance, Regulatory and Fintech as well as individual recognition awards.



Each broad award category, except the Regulatory Award, will feature four award areas namely: the ECOWAS CEO of the Year, ECOWAS Company of the Year; ECOWAS Most innovative company of the year and ECOWAS fastest-growing company of the year.



There will also be ECOWAS Financial Reporter of the Year (Radio, TV, and Print Categories).



“EFA is created to provide a platform of engagement for players in the banking and financial services sector, policymakers in government and investors alike,” Mr Iheukwumere Amadi, Awards Director, stated.



He said West Africa’s combined annual gross domestic product and gross domestic product per capita stood at US$683.772 million dollars and $1, 721 respectively.



The statement said the impact of the banking and financial services sectors on the growth and development of the economy of the sub-region could not be glossed over.



It said in the past two decades, the sector had contributed hugely to closing known gaps in unemployment, funding startups, MSMEs and industries that had continued to employ hundreds of previously unemployed persons, especially, the youths.



Mr Amadi said the vision, courage, passion, and determination some managers of the banking and financial sector in the sub-region had demonstrated in the face of a daunting, harsh business climate made the ECOWAS Finance Award more compelling.



The event is being organised by the African Consolidated Analytical Limited, a leading consultancy firm in Nigeria, in collaboration with Business Day Media under the auspices of Ecowas Ventures.