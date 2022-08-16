ECG unhappy with 27.15% tariff increment by PURC

Business News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disclosed that inasmuch as it is not excited with the new tariff announced by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), it has, however, accepted the increment.



This was made known by the Director of External Affairs, Charles Nii Ayiku, in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story programme on Monday, August 16, 2022.



He assured Ghanaians that ECG will provide reliable power despite the lower tariff approved by PURC.



Charles Nii Ayiku in the interview said, “Yes, as expected by all, of course, you will not be excited about what has been given by the PURC but we have accepted it.”



“Where we have any challenges, we will consult with our stakeholders including PURC,” he stated.



PURC on Monday, August 15, 2022, announced the new tariffs for electricity and water.



Electricity tariff was increased by 27.15% and water tariff was pegged at 21%.



According to PURC, these new tariffs will take effect from Thursday, September 1, 2022.



In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr. Ishmael Ackah, noted that, "In balancing the interests of service providers and consumers, the PURC acknowledged that the very economic variables that have occasioned the steep increases proposed by the service providers also affect consumers."



"The Commission admitted, however, that some level of increases in utility tariffs were inevitable if the nation was to avoid another dumsor and its attendant effects including job losses. The Commission, therefore, decided to increase the average end-user tariff for electricity by 27.15% and water by 21.55% effective September 1, 2022," part of the release read.



He stated that these rates represented the positions of all stakeholders in the utility space in line with sections 3(c) of PURC Act 1997 (Act 538).



It would be recalled that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) had earlier made claims for an increment in their tariffs.



The Electricity Company of Ghana demanded a 148% increase in tariff whiles Ghana Water Company Limited, on the other hand, requested a 334% increase in tariff.



