ECG to undertake planned maintenance works in parts of Accra

Business News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pantang, Abokobi, others to witness power cuts



Maintenance work will improve our service delivery to Ghanaians, ECG



Maintenance work to commence between 9am to 4pm on Tuesday



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will from Tuesday, June 7, 2022, undertake maintenance works in some parts of Accra.



The planned maintenance work, according to the power distribution company is to improve upon their service delivery in these areas in the regional capital.



The affected areas include Pantang, Bola, Abokobi, Akpoman, Boiman, Sesemi, Adjagonte and Ofankor.



In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the power distribution company said, the exercise will commence between 9 am to 4pm in these aforementioned vicinities.



“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” it stated in the press release.



Read ECG's press release below;



