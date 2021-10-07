ECG to pay 6% of surcharge fees to informants who report illegal connections

Business News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

• The fight against power theft in all ECG operational areas is on



• As part of measures to end illegal connection activities, ECG has involved the general public to fight this menace



• Out of the amount recovered these illegal connection men, 6% of the money will be given to the informant



The Electricity of Ghana (ECG) has announced that persons who report others engaged in illegal connections will receive 6percent total sum % of the surcharged fee.



The power supply energy further assured informants of their security as their identities will be hidden on a confidentiality basis.



The announcement, made on Daily Graphic newspaper warned people engaged in power theft, stating that, the act is tantamount to criminal offence.



ECG noted that it has the authority to prosecute persons engaged in such illegal acts within ECG network by an executive instrument (EI) 38 of the Appointment of Public Prosecution Instrument (2010).



It said, “Customers and the general public are therefore being cautioned to do the right thing and stop illegal connections since it amounts to a criminal offence and has dire consequences on the finances of the company, quality and reliable electricity supply and on the socio-economic development of the country.”



“The general public are encouraged to report any act of illegal connection to the nearest ECG office or call the taskforce via telephone number 0551444011 for an informant reward of 6% of the surcharged amount upon confirmation of the crime. The identities of informants remain strictly confidential,” it added.



Meanwhile, Ghanaians have been advised to inspect the ID cards of ECG members when they visit their premises to inspect their metres.