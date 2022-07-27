ECG task force to clamp down on illegal power users from August 1

Business News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced its readiness to clamp down on illegal power thefts effective August 1, 2022.



The special nationwide exercise is aimed at clamping down on illegal power users to mobilize revenue for the company.



Addressing the media after one month of a moratorium in Accra, the Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama indicated that the special operation dubbed “Visibility” will see the deployment of a task force from the National Revenue Taskforce and the Revenue Protect Unit of ECG with support from the Ghana Police Service to visit homes.



Dubik Mahama added that the exercise will involve field inspection of all meters of ECG customers within their premises to audit all meters and ensure all faulty, tampered meters and illegal connections are fished out of the system.



He lamented the high rate of illegal connections identified in the system which is yielding a great loss to the company.



He, therefore, warned that anyone caught during the process will be prosecuted by the utilities court for stealing and made to face prosecution.



Mr. Samuel Dubik Mahama urged customers of ECG to cooperate with the deployed task force as and when needed.



He again cautioned against any attempt to compromise the task force in their line of duty to recover debts and losses.