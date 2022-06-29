ECG restores power to Kejetia market

Business News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The leadership of the Kumasi Kejetia Traders Association has scheduled to meet with the management of the market after power was restored to the market.



The meeting, according to the traders will focus on how the debt owed the Electricity Company of Ghana will be paid off as well as how management and the board of the market can get them separate meters.



The weeklong power cut was restored on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, after the management of the market made part payment of GHC100,000 out of the over GHC5 million debt owed to the ECG.



The ECG has, however, given the management of the market from now to July 15 to pay 5 percent of the debt as well as 15 percent by the end of July.



The Power distribution company also wants 20 per cent of the debt paid by the end of August this year.



The traders in the market had declined to pay light bills because they said the board and the management of the market have declined to secure each shop in the market a meter.



The Operations Manager for the trader's association, Mr. Ahmed Kwarteng said they will insist on their demand for separate meters at the meeting.



He said the refusal to procure the meters will lead to another decline to pay the light bills.