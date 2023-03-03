ECG replaces 400 fake meters worth over GH¢1million at Adeiso

Business News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has embarked on an exercise to replace fake meters at Adeiso in the Eastern region.



The exercise, which commenced on February 28, 2023, aimed at clamping down on the illegal use of electricity.



Speaking to journalists on Friday, March 3, 2023, the Revenue Protection Manager of ECG Accra West region, Dr Mark Owusu Ansah, noted that about 400 fake meters have been removed in the past three days.



He added that, about 1.2giga watts have been freely used by the inhabitants of Adeiso in the past years due to the installation of the fake meters.



Dr Ansah further stated that in monetary terms, over GH¢1million have been retrieved in 3 days.



“From 28th February to March 2, 2023, we’ve recovered 400 of them and this 400, when you quantify the loses they’ve created, within these three days, we’ve been able to recover 1.2 gigawatts.”



“When you compare this 1.2gigawatts of to cash term, it is 1 million Ghana Cedi plus within this three days so if we should recover 1000s of them, then you understand the harm they are causing,” he added.



He urged persons supplying and fixing the fake meters to desist from this illegal business or face the law when caught.



Dr Ansah also called on residents of Adeiso to rally their support behind ECG and report suppliers of these fake meters to the police.















