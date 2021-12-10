ECG recovers GH¢1.4m from power theft in Ashanti Region

Business News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

ECG embarks on Operation Collect or Correct in the Ashanti region



Power theft rampant in the Ashanti region, Erasmus Okyere Baidoo



1,946,795 kilowatts of power consumed illegally, ECG



Over GH¢1.4 million has been generated from illegal connection and power theft in the Ashanti region following a revenue exercise conducted by the Ashanti Strategic Business Unit (SBU) of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



The regional unit of the power distribution company in October this year launched 'Operation Collect or Correct' to check customers who do not pay their electricity bills as well as those who engage in illegal connections.



In a Dailygraphic report, the SBU of ECG "recovered an amount of GH¢1,470,116.59 from power theft alone in the region."



Communications Manager for Ashanti Strategic Business Unit, Erasmus Kyere Baidoo, in an interview with Daily Graphic noted that power theft was rampant in the region.



He stated that some households numbering about 261 had tampered with their meters and were enjoying power from ECG illegally.



These people had enjoyed free electricity amounting to about 1,946,795 kilowatts, equivalent to GH¢2,045,682.46.



Erasmus Kyere Baidoo said an amount of GH¢575,000 is yet to be retrieved from the affected residents.



