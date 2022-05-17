ECG owes us US$900 million, it can’t increase tariff astronomically – Chamber of IPPs

Business News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

The Chamber of Independent Power Producers has disclosed that the Electricity Company of Ghana owed US$900 million in power supply invoices as of the end of the first quarter of this year 2022.



The IPP had at the beginning of this year relieved the ECG and other government institutions part of the debts it owed.



Chief Executive of the Chamber of IPPs, Distributors, and Bulk Consumers, Elipklim Apetorgbor, due to these debts the ECG owes it cannot demand tariff increments.



Speaking at the Public Hearing of the Multi-Year Major Tariff Review, he said “you are heavily indebted and have not paid your generators. As at the end of the first quarter of 2022, you owed us almost US$900 million in power supply invoices only, excluding other legitimate claims. It is wiser to continue making the effort to retrieve those difficult debts, no matter how small per time than writing off.”



Meanwhile, the recent reports on State-owned companies revealed that the ECG, the Volta River Authority, and other energy-related institutions have made profits.



But the Chamber of Independent Power Producers noted that these companies declaration of profits is a shift from their core mandate, a phenomenon that “is expected to result in tariff reduction to make the electricity tariff in Ghana competitive and not to seek for an increase in tariff.”



“You recalled that the GoG/MoF laid claims in recent past, via the mid-year budget review to the fact the ECG/GoG is debt-ridden because of take or pay PPAs. GoG in a subsequent notice of the application to the public on February this year revealed that it has made savings of $13.2 billion through the renegotiation efforts also that the Average Cost of Generation for the IPPs have declined to 16.2 cents/kWh – 10.5 cents/kWh.



If these claimed savings are true and real, it should be good news to the sector revenue requirement and most importantly inure to the benefit of ECG.



Indirectly, this should shore up ECG’s revenue and there should be no justification to increase tariff for ECG to make excess revenue”, Mr. Apetorgbor said.



