ECG lost ¢2.4m to Volta floods

Business News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) faced a loss of GH¢2.4 million as a result of the severe floods that hit parts of the Volta Region in October last year.



The floods impacted the bulk distribution station of GRIDCo in Sogakope, South Tongu district, leading to a widespread power outage across a significant area of the Volta region.



ECG implemented strategic measures to redirect its power supply from alternative stations, aiming to mitigate potential dangers and property losses.



Ms Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, the Volta and Oti regional manager of ECG, disclosed the impact of the floods on the company's operations during a press briefing in Ho.



Ms Jatoe-Kaleo emphasised that the floods disrupted power supplies in communities from Adidome to Keta, prompting ECG to rely on its Aflao station to provide electricity to the affected areas.



She urged the public to contribute to safeguarding the company's infrastructure, especially power poles, by avoiding bushfires, particularly during the dry season.



This, she highlighted, would enable ECG to deliver seamless services to its clients.