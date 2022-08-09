ECG embarks on nationwide exercise to clamp down on power theft, meter audit

Business News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has deployed a power visibility team across the country to clamp down on illegal power theft, conduct meter audit and revenue assurance.



The exercise by the power distribution company is to check the state of electricity meters and ensure compliance at both residential and commercial facilities.



Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dudik Mahama, speaking at a brief ceremony to launch the deployment of the team said the main focus of the exercise was to help recover revenues for power consumed by consumers.



Providing further details of the exercise, the ECG MD said the meter audit would entail checks to ascertain whether they have been tampered with and assess its reading functionalities.



He added that the checks would also enable the power distribution company to determine the power delivered to a specific location and losses or revenue accrued within a specific period.



“This exercise is necessary for us to know the customers who are using our power without paying for it. We know that our losses as a company are not technical but rather commercial,” he said.



"The meter is the property of the ECG and no one has the right to touch it. We get to know the quantity of power delivered to an area and the corresponding revenue or losses,” Mr. Mahama added.



Mr Mahama, therefore, urged customers to cooperate with the task force in the exercise adding that, “any customer who resists our checks will have their power disconnected by removing the service cable.”



Samuel Mahama said customers found guilty of tampering with their electricity meter have 48 hours to file a report to their respective ECG meter offices for reconciliation and necessary sanctions.



“Failure to do so by a customer would give the ECG no option but to cause their arrests and ensure prosecution,” the Managing Director cautioned.



Touching on the impact of power theft and illegal connections, Samuel Mahama said the menace had become inimical to the growth of the company.



He pointed out the act has resulted in ECG recording revenue losses of more than US$100 million as a result of the illegalities.



He however advised members of the team to remain professional and honest during and after the exercise is conducted.



“Be professional in your conduct. Make yourself visible by identifying yourself to the consumer. Let’s not allow unscrupulous persons to take advantage of the exercise to engage in illegal activities. Do well to report to your supervisors any customer who does not cooperate with the team,” he stated.



Meanwhile, General Manager of Accra East ECG, Bismark Otoo, on his part said the exercise by the team across the country was critical to reducing the commercial losses incurred on the power distribution company annually.



Prior to the exercise, the ECG granted an amnesty period for all customers engaged in illegal connections to report it for rectification or face sanctions when found guilty.



The moratorium, which took effect on June 7 and ended on July 20 was to allow the power distribution company to clamp down on illegal connections, correct facility meters and fight power losses in the system.



MA/ESA