ECG disconnects power to hostel for using 'free' electricity for 3 years

Best Crystal Hostel, located at South Odorkor in Accra, has been cut off from the national grid for using electricity illegally for three years.



According to the Revenue Protection Manager of Accra West Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Dr Mark Owusu-Ansah, a total of GH¢400,000 is the cedi equivalent of the power used by the facility illegally.



He noted that this came to bear after some ECG staff were deplored to visit facilities in Accra West to audit their meter installations.



"The team discovered that the hostel had configured contractors in a room which enabled them to bypass our meters and not pay for electricity for three years," Dr Owusu-Ansah said.



He pointed out that, "despite having four meters installed on the facility’s premises, the hostel had bypassed all the meters with a device specially fabricated for that purpose," graphic.com.gh reported.



Meanwhile, the owner of the facility has been summoned to the ECG's office.



Dr Owusu-Ansah said the owner of the facility will pay for the amount of power used illegally during the last three years.



Customers have been urged to desist from engaging in illegal activities as that would deprive the ECG of raking in money as revenue.



