ECG disconnects power supply to Airports Company Ltd. over GH¢49 million debt

Business News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Airport Company owes GH¢49 million



The Electricity Company of Ghana has disconnected power supply to the Ghana Airports Company Limited over debts owed to the tune of GH¢49 million.



According to ECG, the debts have been accumulated over the years.



ECG’s task force embarked on this exercise as part of measures to address power challenges and errant customers.



It is however worth noting that this disruption of power at the Airport does not affect travels and other businesses at the terminals.



Team Lead of the ECG’s task force, Nene Shadrack said “until 50% of the amount owed is paid, power will not be restored. The disconnection affects the Airport's head office and other offices excluded Terminal 3 and others.”



The ECG has in recent times embarked on checks to arrest illegal activities relating to the use of power in the country.