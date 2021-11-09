ECG attributes Monday's outages to disruptions in power system

Business News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited has attributed the disruption in power supply experienced by consumers on Monday night to significant disturbances experienced in the power system.



Some major parts of the capital around 7:50 pm on November 8, 2021 experienced several hours of power interruptions that affected consumers and residents.



A statement issued by ECG on Tuesday November 9, 2021 explained, “This technical challenge resulted in outages within ECG's operational cases. Currently, some customers within our operational areas are still off due to load limitations from GRIDCo”



“ECG wishes to assure the general public, especially affected customers that immediately our in-take points from GRIDCo are fully loaded, power will be restored,” the statement added.



The power distribution company however apologised to the public and its customers for the disruptions caused by disturbances to their power systems.



