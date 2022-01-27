E-levy will provide more jobs, reduce dependence on debt – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Government of Ghana has reiterated the need for the introduction of the E-levy in the 2022 budget statement.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo tweeted on Wednesday, January 26 that the proposal will among other things, reduce Ghana’s dependence on debt.



“The e-levy will provide the government with revenue to build more roads, provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth and reduce our dependence on debt,” the President said.





The e-levy will provide Government with revenue to build more roads, provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth and reduce our dependence on debt. #GhanaNeedsTheELevy #ElevyForDevelopment pic.twitter.com/c2ecGOa412 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) January 26, 2022