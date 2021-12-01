E-levy will amount to double taxation – Duffuor

Business News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has added his voice to the many calls for the rejection of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) saying it will compound the several taxes on the Ghanaians.



Dr. Duffuor reiterated that implementing the E-levy would affect the ordinary Ghanaian directly since it is the mode of payment widely used.



The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) disclosed that the E-levy move would lead to double taxation as the taxpayer is already taxed on his income.



“This makes the proposed E-levy problematic because it could be fraught with serious implementation challenges. This tax could undermine the Ghanaian Digital Economy.



“It should be noted that taxes/levies are imposed on income, gifts, consumption and held properties or assets. Electronic transfers and payments are none of these,” he stated.



Dr. Duffuor made these statements while delivering a lecture organized by Institute for Fiscal Studies on the theme: The Ghanaian Dream; Transforming the Economy through Job Creation and Opportunities for all’ held at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra on Monday, 29th November 2022.



The event brought together various personalities in business, politics, agriculture sector, education, traditional rulers among others.



Touching on job creation, Dr. Duffuor pointed out that for a sector to thrive, the government must start matching jobs with skills in a more intentional way.



“We cannot demand of our youth to rise if we do not offer them a platform to step on, a first step into employment and self-sufficiency. This is what the government can and should do,” he added.