E-levy must be passed into law before it can be implemented - MP

Business News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Two-thirds majority required to pass a bill in parliament



Cocoa income to be taxed now



NSS, student trainees would be overburdened by e-levy



The Member of Parliament for the Asunafo South Constituency, Eric Opoku, has said the e-levy must be legalised before it can be implemented.



According to Mr Opoku, Article 174 of the 1992 Constitution states that for any tax to be collected in the country, parliament must pass an act which the president must assent into law.



He added that even if all stakeholders accept the e-levy, the government must still bring a bill for parliament's consideration and approval, requiring a two-thirds majority to pass.



Also, he said the e-levy would overburden low-income earners, particularly national service personnel, as well as nursing training and teacher training students who are all paid through the e-zwich payment system.



"When a nursing trainee receives her small allowance of GH¢ 400, she would be taxed 1.75 per cent of it when the person goes to withdraw the money, not only that the when the person attempts to send the money to her mobile money account, she would again be charge 1.75," he said.



He added even income sent to the poor and vulnerable would also tax.



He also said that though cocoa farmers were exempted from paying income tax by law, cocoa income would now be taxed because their incomes are paid through mobile money.



He said Malawi had to reduce its e-levy to 0.5 per cent because of the hardships the e-levy brought on its citizenry.