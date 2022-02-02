E-levy is theft not tax – Sammy Gyamfi

Business News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi says it beats his imagination for the current government to introduce a tax on savings.



He said the Electronic Transfer Levy, popularly known as the e-levy, is esoteric in the scheme of taxation in Ghana, describing it as “ridiculous”.



“In Ghana, under our tax regime, we do not tax savings,” he told Johnnie Hughes on TV3‘s New Day on Tuesday, February 1, citing the Value Added Tax (VAT) and others as taxation on expenditure.



He, therefore, concluded: “E-levy is not a tax. It is theft.”



