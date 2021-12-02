E-levy has silenced 'talkative' Bawumia - Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Business News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government announces imposition of 1.75% e-levy



I.75% e-levy will affect all electronic transactions



Stakeholders want a review of the tax



Felix Ofosu Kwakye, former Deputy Information Minister under the John Mahama administration, has called out Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his supposed silence on the imposition of the 1.75% e-levy.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, in his presentation of the 2022 budget, announced the imposition of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions, including mobile money.



This has erupted conversations among Ghanaians in the past weeks, especially on social media.



Analysts, taxpayers and experts have added their voices to the call for a removal of the tax or a reduction.



However, Felix Ofosu Kwakye says the vice president has been somewhat unheard in the discourse. He shared on his Twitter handle @FelixKwakyeOf1 that "the E-Levy has imposed a culture of silence on our usually loquacious Vice President Bawumia."



Meanwhile, parliament has been characterized by dramatic events regarding the approval of the budget. The minority in parliament insisted they were not approving the budget if the 1.75% tax is not reviewed.



