E-commerce, sports and gaming sector to be taxed - GRA

Business News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Clement Amankwah-Bonsu speaks at Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition dialogue



We need to up our game, GRA to tax collectors



GRA pilots an electronic-commerce, gaming and bet taxes



As part of measures put in place by government to ensure that the country's tax net is broadened to rope in everyone to pay their taxes, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is targeting the e-commerce, sports and gaming sector.



According to the Chief Revenue Officer at the Investigative Unit of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Clement Amankwah-Bonsu, the revenue arm of government is poised to leverage on the e-commerce, sports and gaming sector to generate revenue for the country.



Speaking at the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition dialogue on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, he stated categorically that it's about that people who trade on various digital platforms are taxed.



"We can say now there is e-commerce and gaming all over and so the GRA can tap or leverage on e-commerce and gaming and rake in more revenue for the country. So, we need to up our game here and ensure that all those activities that go on on the various digital platforms are also taxed," Amankwah-Bonsu said.



It would be recalled that the Ghana Revenue Authority in February this year announced its preparedness to pilot an electronic-commerce, gaming and bet taxes in April 2022.



The GRA Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah who announced this said the introduction of these taxes coupled with digitisation initiatives and the E-Levy would complement efforts in achieving the GH¢80.3 billion revenue target for 2022.



